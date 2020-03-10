Health & Fitness

Get your COVID-19 questions answered here

NEW YORK (WABC) -- What is coronavirus? What are coronavirus symptoms? Medical experts answered your questions during Eyewitness News.

Fielding questions:

Purvi S. Parikh, MD
Specialties - Infectious disease allergy and immunology, pediatric allergy, and immunology
NYU Langone Health

Eric Cioe Peña MD MPH
Director of Global Health
Northwell Health System

Dr. Suzanne Kaseta
Boston Children's Health Physicians

PART 1


PART 2


PART 3


Important tips for protecting yourself from coronavirus
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.

- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.
