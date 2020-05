Coronavirus News: How coronavirus is affecting FDNY's response to emergencies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting how the FDNY responds to emergencies.A new order was issued, pulling back firefighters from calls that describe coronavirus symptoms.911 calls for asthma attacks, fever, coughs or symptoms associated with the virus will be handled by EMS.The department says firefighters will continue to respond to high-priority calls.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------