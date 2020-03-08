Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: How coronavirus is affecting FDNY's response to emergencies

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting how the FDNY responds to emergencies.

A new order was issued, pulling back firefighters from calls that describe coronavirus symptoms.

911 calls for asthma attacks, fever, coughs or symptoms associated with the virus will be handled by EMS.

The department says firefighters will continue to respond to high-priority calls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
