Health & Fitness

Starbucks making changes for in-store experience over coronavirus scare

RALEIGH -- Starbucks is now modifying its store features during the coronavirus scare, including limiting seating at some locations to improve "social distancing."

The coffee chain says it plans to "navigate this dynamic situation community-by-community and store-by-store" by making some changes to the in-store experience.

In a letter from CEO Kevin Johnson, the boss says some stores could enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks app or delivery via Uber Eats. Some locations could be reduced to drive-thru ordering only. Others could close entirely as a last resort.

RELATED | Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu and cold symptoms: What are the differences?

"The world is grappling with an issue of enormous scale and human impact, and our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus," Johnson said in the letter.

Earlier in the week, Starbucks announced it was suspending the use of reusable cups. Johnson said they're also expanding catastrophe pay for employees.

Dunkin' recently implemented a new policy of not refilling customers' reusable cups at all shops nationwide because of coronavirus concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthstarbuckscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News