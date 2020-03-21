Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: New rapid COVID-19 test to be rolled out by March 30, according to FDA

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for an express COVID-19 test.

The test will be able to provide results within hours rather than days, like the existing tests, according to the administration.

The test is expected to be rolled out by March 30th.

"Our dedicated team at the FDA has been working nonstop to expedite the review and authorization of novel diagnostics during the COVID-19 public health emergency," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D. "Today marks an important step in expanding the availability of testing and, importantly, rapid results. Point-of-care testing means that results are delivered to patients in the patient care settings, like hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms, instead of samples being sent to a laboratory. With today's authorization, there is now an option for testing at the point of care, which enables patient access to more immediate results."

