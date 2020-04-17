Coronavirus News: Connecticut opens first rapid COVID-19 test center in New Haven

A partnership with CVS Health made possible Friday's opening of the state's first rapid testing site at the former Gateway Community College campus at Long Wharf in New Haven.
Using the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, CVS Health will conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days a week. All patients seeking to be tested will be required to pre-register in advance online.
Here's how it works:
*Anyone experiencing certain COVID-19 related symptoms and risk factors as defined by CDC guidelines, as well as those who meet certain requirements including state residency and age guidelines, are eligible.
*All patients must register online and schedule a time slot prior to arriving to the test site. Anyone who does not have an appointment will not be tested. Tests can be scheduled for the same day or up to two days in advance. To register, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
*The testing will not take place at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations, but will be held at the former Gateway Community College parking lot (60 Sargent Drive, New Haven). For the safety of patients and health care providers, all patients must arrive in a vehicle. At this time, walk-up testing is not being offered.
*When patients arrive, they are required to remain in their vehicles. Team members will check their registration and direct them through the testing process. Health care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic, will be on-site to oversee the testing.
*The process takes approximately 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results. The testing is available at no charge to the public.
