coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Testing for asymptomatic residents in New Jersey gets underway

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new effort gets underway in New Jersey on Sunday that is designed to test as many people as possible for COVID-19 -- even if they haven't shown any symptoms.

The site in Paramus opens at 8 a.m. and is specifically for New Jersey residents who have not shown any symptoms during the pandemic.

Deaths and hospitalizations both in New Jersey and across the tri-state are declining after there have been half a million confirmed cases.

This kind of widespread testing will give authorities an idea of just how widespread the virus has been and is essential in getting the state up and running again so people can go back to work.

New Jersey began asymptomatic testing, as well as antibody testing, last week. Gov. Phil Murphy also announced Saturday that two Red Cross sites will open Monday as designated convalescent plasma sites.

The plasma treats seriously ill COVID patients by taking blood donations from those who have already recovered from the virus.

the FD-approved sites are in Fairfield and there is one at University Hospital in Newark. They have already seen encouraging results in 100 patients who have been treated.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyparamushealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus testingcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Number of positive cases declining in NJ; death toll tops 9,000
NJ testing sites to allow asymptomatic patients to be tested
Hoboken begins gradual reopening of parks, with restrictions
Summer camps prepare for season amid coronavirus uncertainty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY Gov. Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
AccuWeather: Breezy, warmer for Mother's Day
3 top US health officials possibly exposed to COVID-19
3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Multiple families displaced after fire tears through 6 houses in NJ
Car parade held for teen who finished 300th round of chemo
Show More
Latest snow and cold on record grip New York City
Obama calls President Trump's handling of coronavirus 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Cuomo: COVID deaths 'infuriatingly constant,' other indicators down
NYC churches to become temporary COVID-19 testing sites
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
More TOP STORIES News