Coronavirus News: Jersey City, Bergenfield expand testing to all residents

Appointment based testing will take place at sites in Jersey City and Bergenfield.
Antibody testing will also be available.
1/2 Today we signed a contract w/the lab to begin antibody testing for #JerseyCity residents. We’ll start on Monday w/2100 tests per week (similar # to nasal swab that we’ll continue doing). We’ll test our own front line employees 1st part of next week then begin testing public pic.twitter.com/FTSeUtkf3W— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) May 1, 2020
Jersey City has had more than 5000 cases of coronavirus as one of the more densely populated areas of New Jersey.
Testing people without symptoms will give authorities an idea of just how widespread.
Jersey City has provided free city-run testing to over 8,000 people including those who are sick, frontline workers, first responders, supermarket employees, and all city nursing home residents and staff.
Anyone in Jersey City requesting a test can call the COVID-19 testing call center at 201-547-5535, seven days a week between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Residents in Bergenfield can reserve an appointment by texting the word "registration" to 201-267-2488 or visit https://www.siparadigm-covid19.com/en/patient/registration/step-0
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county