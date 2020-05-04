coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Jersey City, Bergenfield expand testing to all residents

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey will start testing people for coronavirus whether they have symptoms or not on Monday.

Appointment based testing will take place at sites in Jersey City and Bergenfield.

Antibody testing will also be available.



Jersey City has had more than 5000 cases of coronavirus as one of the more densely populated areas of New Jersey.

Testing people without symptoms will give authorities an idea of just how widespread.

Jersey City has provided free city-run testing to over 8,000 people including those who are sick, frontline workers, first responders, supermarket employees, and all city nursing home residents and staff.

Anyone in Jersey City requesting a test can call the COVID-19 testing call center at 201-547-5535, seven days a week between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Residents in Bergenfield can reserve an appointment by texting the word "registration" to 201-267-2488 or visit https://www.siparadigm-covid19.com/en/patient/registration/step-0

