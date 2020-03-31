Coronavirus News: More NJ counties opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY -- Camden, Middlesex and Ocean counties are opening or have opened new drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities, Gov. Phil Murphy said.Camden's will be open starting Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. during the week.Middlesex opened a facility in Edison that will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.Ocean's center will be open weekdays, though a time wasn't given. All the centers are only for county residents who have symptoms of the virus, including shortness of breath and fever.The testing centers join two statewide facilities in Bergen and Monmouth counties and a handful of other centers just for county residents.