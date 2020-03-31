coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: More NJ counties opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

NEW JERSEY -- Camden, Middlesex and Ocean counties are opening or have opened new drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Camden's will be open starting Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. during the week.

Middlesex opened a facility in Edison that will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ocean's center will be open weekdays, though a time wasn't given. All the centers are only for county residents who have symptoms of the virus, including shortness of breath and fever.

The testing centers join two statewide facilities in Bergen and Monmouth counties and a handful of other centers just for county residents.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseycoronavirus testingnew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Newark opens COVID-19 testing site for residents at city park
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
5,000th COVID-19 patient released from Hackensack Meridian Health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News