Coronavirus

Tokyo Disneyland set to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns

TOKYO -- Tokyo Disney Resort will be closed Saturday and will remain shut down through March 15 due to coronavirus concerns.

Tokyo's government has recently requested all major events be canceled for the next two weeks.

Both the Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort have been shut down since last month due to the outbreak of the virus.

Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, via AccuWeather.


Along with amusement parks, sports events, religious gatherings, and even schools are among the things worldwide that are now affected by the new virus.

And that's affecting global financial markets as basic business, trade and tourism suffers from the disruptions.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Tokyo Disney Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdisneyjapancoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News