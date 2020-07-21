US accuses Chinese hackers of targeting of COVID-19 research

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Officials expected to discuss the indictment at a news conference Tuesday.

The indictment says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of Massachusetts and Maryland companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments.

The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information they knew would be of interest to the Chinese government. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't commented.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccineshackingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: NY, NJ add 10 states to mandatory quarantine list
Suspect in judge's family shooting may have targeted NY female judge
ConEd asks 116,000 Queens residents not to use AC during heat wave
COVID Update: NYC distributed 100 million meals during pandemic
Mandatory outdoor water ban in Monmouth, Ocean counties
Racing being questioned after 2 die in crash on Bronx expressway
NJ MVC location closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
2nd arrest made after man tortured, body found on McDonald's roof
NYPD, City Council member hosting Family Day amid shooting surge
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
2 killed in jet ski crash in NYC marina
Video shows shootout involving Maserati in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News