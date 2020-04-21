Coronavirus News: Teen donates 100 3D printed face shields to White Plains Hospital

Arjun Dayal, 17, donated the homemade face shields Monday afternoon to White Plains Hospital.
Dayal says he's fighting the COVID-19 pandemic one shield at a time.
"I know that these can go to help many doctors, nurses, who are doing the jobs that they need to do and are so important to our community, to be able to help in any way that I and my friends can, it's really been a pleasure to work with all of these hospitals, including White Plains Hospital," Dayal said.
Dayal plans to donate 3D printed face shields to hospitals across our region and around the country.
