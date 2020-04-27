Coronavirus News: Westchester County Airport closing to accelerate runway repairs

The airport will repave its 6,500-foot runway.
Originally, the plan was to repave during the overnight hours for four months.
With the airport closed, the work should take about a month.
Westchester County Airport is believed to be the first commercial airport in the country to close entirely during the pandemic.
