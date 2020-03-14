Health & Fitness

Apple to close all stores outside of China amid growing coronavirus fears

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

Cook tweeted that "Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."

RELATED: What popular businesses and locations are doing about coronavirus

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple's stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop "best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response."

Apple's online stores are still open and workers will continue to be paid, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirustechnologyappleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News