Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself

GILROY, Calif. -- The Santa Clara County coroner's office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people - including two children - Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, says Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingfbiu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in shooting, including 6-year-old girl, on NJ street
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Wake held for twins who died in Bronx hot car
Woman stabbed in stomach at NYC subway station
Car drags police officer, crashes into house in NJ
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Police locate mother of abandoned baby found on porch
Show More
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
New legislation aims to prevent hot car deaths amid Bronx tragedy
Mount Vernon council appoints new mayor after political turmoil
Car loses control backing out of NJ driveway, crashes into home
3 charged in million-dollar fake vape scheme on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News