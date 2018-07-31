'Correct' decision made in 'stand your ground' shooting, sheriff says

The Florida sheriff who declined to arrest a white man who invoked the "stand your ground" law after shooting a black man in a parking dispute said Tuesday that he made the "correct" decision.Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference that he sticks by his decision not to charge Michael Drejka in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton, 28, in Clearwater, Florida."A lot of things have been said since this incident happened on July 19," Gualtieri said. "A whole bunch of people offered a whole bunch of different opinions. And I'd suggest to you that the mere fact that so many people have so many different opinions validates that the decision not to arrest Drejka in this stage is correct under the law."