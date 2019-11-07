Correction officer, 2 others accused of Rikers Island drug smuggling scheme

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A correction officer from Rikers Island is among three people indicted in an alleged contraband smuggling scheme.The New York City Department of Investigation announced on Wednesday that 40-year-old Rikers Island correction officer Jason Prieto, 41-year-old former inmate Anthony Rusielwicz and 54-year-old Bronx resident Luz Pagan have been indicted on charges of smuggling heroin and tobacco into Rikers.Investigators say they supplied contraband to sell and trade behind bars.The defendants are facing a string of charges including conspiracy, bribery, criminal possession of a controlled substance and attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.Pagan was released from police custody, while Prieto and Rusielwicz are awaiting bail.The three men are due back in court on December 5.----------