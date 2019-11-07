Correction officer, 2 others accused of Rikers Island drug smuggling scheme

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A correction officer from Rikers Island is among three people indicted in an alleged contraband smuggling scheme.
The New York City Department of Investigation announced on Wednesday that 40-year-old Rikers Island correction officer Jason Prieto, 41-year-old former inmate Anthony Rusielwicz and 54-year-old Bronx resident Luz Pagan have been indicted on charges of smuggling heroin and tobacco into Rikers.
Investigators say they supplied contraband to sell and trade behind bars.
The defendants are facing a string of charges including conspiracy, bribery, criminal possession of a controlled substance and attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Pagan was released from police custody, while Prieto and Rusielwicz are awaiting bail.
The three men are due back in court on December 5.
