Correction officer saves driver from burning car in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the corrections officer who rescued a driver from a fiery crash in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey corrections officer is being hailed as a hero after pulling a driver from a fiery crash.

Police tweeted out a picture showing the car engulfed in flames at Route 535 South at the intersection of Route 32 in South Brunswick around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Donald Carson was off duty when he witnessed an Audi driven by 59-year-old Catherine Bohar crashing into the back of a tractor trailer. Bohar's air bag deployed, rendering her unconscious.

"I was a little bit calm because I wanted her to be calm because I didn't know how it was when I approached her," Carson said. "But at the same time, you see fire, you see gasoline on the floor, on the ground, so I didn't know what to expect."

Carson was driving past the crash and observed Bohar slumped over at the wheel and her vehicle beginning to catch fire. He then exited his vehicle and was able to unbuckle Bohar's seat belt before pulling her from the car.

"So I just went with my gut and said 'Let's get her out as soon as I can' and just got her out," Carson said. "But it was definitely scary, one of the scariest times of my life."

Bohar suffered a wrist injury and was transported to a local hospital.

The roadway was closed for two hours as the Monmouth Junction Fire Department put out the fire.

Police Chief Raymond Hayducka credited Carson's bravery in the near deadly crash.

"Donald Carson's quick actions prevented a tragedy," he said. "His selfless actions were able to help save the life of Catherine Bohar."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fire rescuecar fireSouth BrunswickMiddlesex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News