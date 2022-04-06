2 Rikers Island guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes

EMBED <>More Videos

2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes

NEW YORK CITY -- Two corrections officers were accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband including cell phones into New York City's Rikers Island jail complex, according to criminal complaints unsealed Tuesday.

The guards were arrested along with four other people in connection to two separate schemes, said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, in a release.

In one scheme, Katrina Patterson, 31, a correction officer since June 2016, was accused of accepting more than $34,000 from two women in order to bring drugs and cell phones inside of the complex's facilities for an inmate in custody there. Both of the women and the inmate were also charged.



In the other complaint, Krystle Burrell, 35, also working in corrections since June 2016, was accused of smuggling in cell phones to another facility, with an inmate accused of arranging for almost $10,000 in bribes to be sent to her. He was also arrested.

An email was sent to Patterson's attorney seeking comment. Burrell's attorney declined to make any statement.

WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rikers islandnew york cityarrestsmugglingjailcorrection officerrikers island
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Soggy start
Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
NYPD set to talk crime stats after innocent grandmother gunned down
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
Homeless man removed from building after 7 On Your Side report
FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next
42 previously unknown genes discovered for Alzheimer's disease
Show More
New video of man who attacked 70-year-old Sikh man in Queens
MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire
4-year-old boy survives fall out 6-story window in NYC
Bushwick club set on fire by arsonist with patrons, staff inside
Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions
More TOP STORIES News