Politics

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Vice President Joe Biden in 2020 presidential race

By Eyewitness News

(FILE) Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, shakes hands with Vice President Joe Biden on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Senator Cory Booker has endorsed Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Booker plans to rally with Biden in Flint and Detroit in Michigan later Monday with Senator Kamala Harris.

Harris endorsed Biden on Sunday.

Booker released a statement on his Facebook page with the announcement on Monday morning.

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do "everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president."

"The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose," Booker tweeted.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by Marianne Williamson and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseycory bookerjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News