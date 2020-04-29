Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings starting May 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests will be required to wear face coverings while shopping.

RELATED: Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

Costco announced the new requirement in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The requirement doesn't apply to children under 2 years old or to those unable to wear a facial covering due to a medical condition.

Costco also added, "The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

Earlier this month, the wholesale giant announced it will allow first responders and healthcare workers to move to the front of the line. It is also only allowing two people to enter the store with each membership card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessface maskcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldshoppingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC marriage licenses move online with Project Cupid
Model suggests Connecticut at COVID-19 peak: Health official
Rapid pop-up coronavirus testing site opens in Bridgeport
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
COVID-19 fears take significant toll on Chinatown restaurants
NYC marriage licenses move online with Project Cupid
Show More
Service restored but boil water advisory continues in Jersey City, Hoboken
Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen New York
Andrew Yang sues NY BOE for canceling Democratic primary
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
Key indicators bending but slowly in NJ
More TOP STORIES News