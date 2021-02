Costco set to offer COVID vaccines in New York City

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan reports Mount Sinai Hospital announced Tuesday night that they were canceling some appointments to give out first doses of the vaccine because they were suddenly getting fewer doses from the city than promised.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Costco will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccines in five states and Puerto Rico.New York City is included among the new locations.The membership-based retailer said it will be administering shots "as soon as they are available."But, being a Costco member doesn't guarantee you'll be able to sign up for the shot.Costco said it only has a limited number available, and it would follow eligibility guidelines in each state."Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities," the company wrote in its announcement.Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island stores are set to receive the vaccine once available.Costco asked its customers to not contact their local store pharmacy to schedule appointments. Instead, customers should visit its website The company said they expect to administer primarily Moderna vaccines.