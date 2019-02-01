NYC councilman to undergo psychological evaluation after incident at Harlem apartment

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A New York City councilman is hospitalized following an incident at his Harlem apartment building.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

A neighbor of Councilman Bill Perkins called police to report the councilman was acting erratically and throwing things in his Fifth Avenue apartment.

Officers responded. They encountered Perkins, who was combative and would initially would not let them inside.

They forced entry into the apartment after smelling gas.

Perkins was taken to Metropolitan Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Perkins is a longtime politician from Harlem who has served both on the New York City Council and in the state senate.

He has not been charged with a crime.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hospitalsNew York CityManhattanHarlem
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett breaks silence on attack
1 killed, 1 suspect sought in NJ police-involved shooting
Lawsuit: NYPD fails sexual assault victims
Homemade devices being used to slash tires in NJ
Uber raising prices in New York City
Man accused of throwing daughter's rabbit at wall, killing it
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold followed by a warmup
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
VIDEO: Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Cause revealed after woman gets stuck in NYC elevator for 3 days
Family blames Long Island nursing home for father's death
More News