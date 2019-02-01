A New York City councilman is hospitalized following an incident at his Harlem apartment building.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.A neighbor of Councilman Bill Perkins called police to report the councilman was acting erratically and throwing things in his Fifth Avenue apartment.Officers responded. They encountered Perkins, who was combative and would initially would not let them inside.They forced entry into the apartment after smelling gas.Perkins was taken to Metropolitan Hospital for a psychological evaluation.Perkins is a longtime politician from Harlem who has served both on the New York City Council and in the state senate.He has not been charged with a crime.----------