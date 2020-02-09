Country music star's tour bus goes up in flames

LOUISIANA -- A tour bus suddenly burst into flames while on the highway and a country singer kept his fans informed of developments as they happened.

The ordeal involved country music artist Neal McCoy.

His tour bus caught fire while en route to a show in Louisiana.

While first responders brought the situation under control, the award-winning singer took to social media to say that he and his musicians were alright.

Despite the fire, McCoy's band performed on Saturday night in Alexandria as scheduled.
