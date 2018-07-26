DPW worker seriously hurt while removing tree in Saddle River park

Eyewitness News
SADDLE RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
A Bergen County employee was seriously injured when he was struck by a tree in a New Jersey park Thursday afternoon.

County executive Jim Tedesco said the Department of Public Works employee was working in Saddle River Park when the accident happened at about 5:15 p.m.

He was removing a tree that had partially fallen into the Saddle River. As he was cutting it, the root gave way and he fell into the river, then was struck by the tree.

The worker was taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood in serious condition.

He has been a DPW employee for four years.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tree fallworker hurtSaddle RiverBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 critical after triple shooting at Brooklyn playground
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Questions remain over health risks at Long Island middle school
Show More
Major Lincoln Tunnel delays expected with project starting next month
'We are human beings:' Couple speaks out after ICE detention
Bronx doctor apologizes for posts on white nationalist sites
MTA seeks 4-percent fare hikes in 2019, 2021
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
More News