A Bergen County employee was seriously injured when he was struck by a tree in a New Jersey park Thursday afternoon.County executive Jim Tedesco said the Department of Public Works employee was working in Saddle River Park when the accident happened at about 5:15 p.m.He was removing a tree that had partially fallen into the Saddle River. As he was cutting it, the root gave way and he fell into the river, then was struck by the tree.The worker was taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood in serious condition.He has been a DPW employee for four years.----------