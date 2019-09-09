LYCOMING COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- A couple is accused of spending more than $100,000 that was accidentally deposited into their bank account.
Investigators say Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account on May 31 through a mistake by a bank teller.
Instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple allegedly spent most of the money in two and a half weeks the following month.
State police say the couple bought an SUV, two 4-wheelers, a camper and a car trailer.
Police say they also used the money to pay bills and get their cars repaired along with several cash purchases. Investigators also say they even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.
Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account. The bank contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20 and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.
The woman told the bank she and her husband would work out a payment plan.
Court documents show after two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts.
The couple is now facing felony theft charges.
WNEP-TV visited the Williamses home and spoke with a man who said he was the father of Robert Williams.
"I have no idea," said the man. "I don't even know what's going on, I'm just the dad. I have no idea what's going on."
The couple was arrested and released on a $25,000 bond.
Couple accidentally gets $120K deposit; accused of spending most on shopping spree
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News