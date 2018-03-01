California couple arrested after 3 kids found living in box for years, authorities say

A Joshua Tree couple was arrested after San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found their three children had been living in a large box for years.

JOSHUA TREE, California --
A couple was arrested after sheriff's deputies discovered their three children had been living in a large box for years, authorities said.

According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies went to a property in Joshua Tree around 11 a.m. Wednesday for an area check when they found an apparently abandoned travel trailer and a large rectangular plywood box.

The property had no electricity or running water and mounds of trash and human feces were found throughout the property, the statement said.

During the investigation, deputies discovered three children, 11, 13 and 14 lived in the plywood box, which measured about 20 feet long by 4 feet high and 10 feet wide, the statement said. The children told investigators they had been living in the box for about four years.

Maron Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child.

They were being held in lieu of $100,000 bail the statement said.
