Couple arrested in New Jersey Little League concession stand burglary spree

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested couple they say has been burglarizing Little League concession stands across New Jersey.At least 20 towns in several counties have been hit over the past two months, including Hasbrouck Heights, Elmwood Park, Wayne, Clifton, Woodridge, Lodi, Teaneck, Saddle Brook, Verona and Morristown.The video shows the couple prying doors and cash registers open and stealing cash and food items."The door was the one that was completely destroyed," said Joe Sampari, board member and coach with Hasbrouck Heights Little League. "With the crow bar, they completely bent the door off the hinge on side. You can see where the knob is...and the door is over $1,000, just for the door itself, not the labor and the time that goes into that."Roughly $700 was stolen in Clifton, while the Hasbrouck Heights incident -- which happened just before 3 a.m. -- netted $230 in cash and Starburst, Skittles, Big League Chew and Double Bubble."It was kind of amazing that this is now more than just Wayne, it's also other towns and a lot of the towns in our district," Wayne Little League board member Jim Pellegrini said. "We have eight towns in the district, and it was really surprising to hear that, what people would do to steal money from a snack stand. My God. These are Little League kids, non profit, we're all volunteers here."Bergen County prosecutors say 31-year-old Michael Kaloudis, of Stanhope, and 34-year-old Angela Lopez, of Middlesex, were both arrested Monday in Wayne. They each face 11 counts of burglary and one theft count.----------