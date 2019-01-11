A Suffolk County couple is facing a slew of charges after police say they found drugs and weapons inside their home with children inside.Kevin Cuevas, 29, and Jaysha Pastrana, 36, were arrested Thursday. The couple's four children were home at the time.Police say they confiscated two loaded handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, 50 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of MDMA, a quantity of Xanax and steroids, a bulletproof vest, ammunition, assorted gang items and drug paraphernalia.The two are expected to be arraigned Friday on drugs and weapons charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child.The children were released to a family member.----------