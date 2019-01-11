Long Island couple arrested with drugs, weapons cache while 4 kids home

EMBED </>More Videos

The couple's children were at home at the time of the discovery.

Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A Suffolk County couple is facing a slew of charges after police say they found drugs and weapons inside their home with children inside.

Kevin Cuevas, 29, and Jaysha Pastrana, 36, were arrested Thursday. The couple's four children were home at the time.

Police say they confiscated two loaded handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, 50 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of MDMA, a quantity of Xanax and steroids, a bulletproof vest, ammunition, assorted gang items and drug paraphernalia.

The two are expected to be arraigned Friday on drugs and weapons charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were released to a family member.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug arrestweaponschild endangermentBay ShoreSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funeral for FDNY firefighter who fell to his death in Brooklyn
Video shows cops being attacked before hitting suspects with batons
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Troop withdrawal from Syria has begun, official says
Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800,000 won't get paid
Police: Undocumented MS-13 members stab, attack LI teen
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Show More
Man who allegedly lured, raped 12-year-old girl surrenders
5 victims of 'escape room' fire laid to rest together
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in police chase crash; Suspect escapes
Fire sets blaze to several buildings on New Jersey street
Sleeping man stabbed in head with screwdriver on subway
More News