Police are looking for two people behind knifepoint robberies in Queens subway stations.Both robberies happened last week.In one, the suspects asked for a MetroCard swipe at the Court Square G train station before pulling out a knife and rifling through the victim's pockets.Police also said they stole a man's wallet last Friday at the 77th Street and Broadway 7 train station taking off with $2, credit cards and ID cards.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).