Couple found dead in Washington Township, New Jersey home, relative sought

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their home in Warren County, New Jersey. They say they want to question one of their relatives.Joyanne and Frank Warner, both 73 years old, were found dead just before 6 p.m. Sunday.The prosecutor's office says their deaths are being investigated as a crime, but it appears to be an "isolated incident."The pair owned a home in an age-restricted neighborhood in Washington Township.An autopsy will determine how they died.Police say they want to question Todd Warner, 50, in their deaths. He currently has active warrants for credit car theft and motor vehicle theft.The suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2019 Kia Soul, four-door, with NJ license E11LCW.He's considered to be armed and dangerous.----------