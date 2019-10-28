Couple found dead in Washington Township, New Jersey home, relative sought

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their home in Warren County, New Jersey. They say they want to question one of their relatives.

Joyanne and Frank Warner, both 73 years old, were found dead just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The prosecutor's office says their deaths are being investigated as a crime, but it appears to be an "isolated incident."

The pair owned a home in an age-restricted neighborhood in Washington Township.

An autopsy will determine how they died.

Police say they want to question Todd Warner, 50, in their deaths. He currently has active warrants for credit car theft and motor vehicle theft.

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2019 Kia Soul, four-door, with NJ license E11LCW.

He's considered to be armed and dangerous.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warren countyhomicide investigationhomicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent teen killed on basketball court by stray bullet
Taxi crashes into subway station entrance in Queens
Police: Stranger pushes woman onto Brooklyn subway tracks
Drug believed to be heroin found in child's Halloween candy: Cops
Early voting polling locations in NYC schools has some concerned
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
Show More
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Restoring beaches on Fire Island after Hurricane Sandy... 7 years later
Off-duty police captain helps foil tip jar robbery from restaurant
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
More TOP STORIES News