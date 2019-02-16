Police are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead with knife wounds in their Bergen County, New Jersey, home, officials said.Police arrived at the scene on Lafayette Place near Englewood Avenue in Englewood Saturday afternoon.Police said they were called to the home for a welfare check and found the couple dead inside. Police said the couple has sons, and one of them called in the welfare check.A car belonging to one of the deceased was found inside a nearby ShopRite, and police were searching the store.The identities of the victims remain unknown at this time.An investigation is ongoing.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------