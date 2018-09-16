Husband and wife from Long Island killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb

A Long Island couple was killed in a plane crash near Boston.

WOBURN, Massachusetts (WABC) --
Massachusetts authorities have confirmed the two-people killed in a small plane crash are a husband and wife from Long Island

The single engine plane crashed around 11 a.m. Saturday in a residential neighborhood in Woburn, near Boston.

Officials identified the victims as 65-year-old Dr. Michael Graver and 52-year-old Jodi Cohe of Manhasset.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan describes Graver was a "very experienced pilot" who co-owned the 2016 plane.

She says the couple departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York, at around 9:30 a.m. and had been heading to Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts.

The airport is about four miles from the crash site.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin says the plane fortunately did not hit any homes or injure anyone on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

