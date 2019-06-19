Couple robbed after exiting Maserati outside their New Jersey home

UNION COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey couple was followed and robbed after exiting their Maserati in front of their home Monday night.Police say the couple arrived to their Raritan Road home in Clark around 8:15 p.m. after having dinner in Bergen County.Upon exiting their white Maserati, authorities say they were immediately approached by two black males wearing hoodies.It is suspected that the victims were followed home by the two suspects.One of the suspects punched the male in the face, police said, and the suspects then attempted to take the couple's car keys, watch, purse, and other personal items.The couple resisted.After taking cash, keys, and credit cards from the victims, the suspects fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3, with tinted windows.The first suspect is described as being about 6-feet tall with a slim build, wearing blue sweatpants, patent leather Jordans, and a gray long sleeve shirt over a green hoodie.The second suspect is described as having a slim build, also around 6 feet tall, wearing tan sweatpants and a gray hoodie.Anyone with information or security footage relevant to this incident is asked to contact the Clark Police Department at (732)388-3434 and ask to speak to Detective Sgt. Joseph Teston or Detective Daniel Joy.----------