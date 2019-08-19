Couple robbed at gunpoint in East Williamsburg

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a couple at gunpoint in Brooklyn.It happened on Friday, August 9th around 3:40 a.m. on Kingsland Avenue in East Williamsburg.Police say the man threatened to shoot the couple before taking off with the woman's purse, a watch, and $80 in cash.The man got away on Woodpoint Road in a gray vehicle.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------