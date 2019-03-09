Couple struck by car, killed attempting to cross NJ street

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A couple was killed Friday after they were struck by a Jeep as they attempted to cross a street in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

It happened around 7:50 p.m at the corner of Memorial Parkway (State Highway 36) and Grand Avenue in Atlantic Highlands.

Police said 60-year-old John Grogan and his spouse, 59-year-old Barbara Grogan, were attempting to cross the street when they were struck by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, driven by a 27-year-old man. The Grogans died from their injuries.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The area surrounding the crash was closed off to vehicles for approximately five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443, or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Sergeant Brian Phair at 732-291-1212.

