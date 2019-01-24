Europe court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox

EMBED </>More Videos

Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend were initially convicted in her roommate's murder but were eventually acquitted.

MILAN, Italy --
Europe's human rights court has ordered Italy to pay Amanda Knox around $20,000 in financial damages for police failure to provide legal assistance and a translator during questioning following the Nov. 1, 2007 killing of her British roommate.

The European Human Rights Court in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday ruled that Italy must pay Knox 10,400 euros damages plus 8,000 euros for costs and expenses.

Knox said in her complaint that the failure to provide her with a lawyer or interpreter during a long night of questioning on Nov. 6 violated her rights.

The court said in its ruling that Italy hadn't succeeded in proving that "the restriction of Ms. Knox's access to a lawyer ... had not irreparably undermined the fairness of the proceedings as a whole."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurderitaly
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE - AccuWeather: Heavy rain expected today
Man attacks Uber driver stuck in Midtown traffic, stomps on car
Police: Suspect lures boy, 11, exposes himself in the Bronx
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
No charges in sex assault case involving fmr. Murphy campaign workers
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
MTA board vote on possible fare hike set for Thursday
Queens fire: 1 dead, mom and infant safe after jump from window
Show More
Couple: Wag app tried to pay for silence after dog's death
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Teacher accused of threatening to shoot up NJ preschool
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Trump says he'll give State of the Union once shutdown ends
More News