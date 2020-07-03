Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK -- Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.

MLB and the players' association announced the results Friday as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start. Opening day has been reset for July 23, the latest in baseball history.

The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams, according to results of the samples sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah. There were 3,185 samples collected and tested through the first week of intake testing.

Individual players have not been identified, but some teams have raised suspicions by placing players on an injured list this week without announcing an injury.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmlbbaseballcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening with safety measures
New COVID cases in NY top 900 for first time in 3 weeks
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
Prince Royce gets a wake-up call with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station
New COVID cases in NY top 900 for first time in 3 weeks
NYC shootings: No end in sight to dramatic rise in gun violence
How to de-stress your pets for 4th of July fireworks
NYC doctors perform life-changing surgery for 3-year-old girl
Victim of disturbing robbery in NYC describes the attack
NYC Black business owners allege discrimination from city, state
Show More
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
More TOP STORIES News