Coronavirus News: Brazil bars packed amid grim deaths milestone

Yet even as cases continue to climb, most cities have reopened shops and dining and people have filled bars in cities like Rio de Janeiro.
The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May, and 905 were recorded in the latest 24-hour period to put Brazil above 100,000. The Health Ministry also said there have been been a total of 3,012,412 confirmed infections.
The totals are second only to the United States. And experts believe both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.
At Copacabana Beach, protesters released 1,000 red balloons over the beach in memory of those who died.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
