Shopping

Coronavirus: How to grocery shop safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
Grocery stores workers are not immune to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, and with supermarkets essential businesses that remain open during other shutdown, members of the community are concerned.

But there are safer ways to grocery shop.

Donna Matos heard the news before most people that a person at her grocery store had tested positive, since she knows someone who works at the store.

"Professionals came in, and they wiped everything down," Matos said.

The store confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the employee who was sick is not working now.

Coworkers who had contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

"The store will remain open and continue to follow all necessary guidelines as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

In the age of coronavirus: is it safe to get delivery?


Experts recommend following good hygiene practices, even though there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by eating food.

Experts say to wipe down all food containers with soap and water, as well as wiping down produce. Also, avoid using cash in favor of credit and debit cards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpennsylvaniahealthcoronavirussupermarketu.s. & worldgrocery storeconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News