Meadowlands YMCA offering free daycare services for New Jersey essential workers

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Meadowlands YMCA has served the community for 100 years and in this time of crisis, it is not the exception."As the need became that only essential workers could be going out, we partnered with our hospitals to provide childcare for healthcare workers and other essential workers as well," said David Kisselback, President and CEO of the Meadowlands YMCA.Thanks to the generous donation from the NY Giants football team, the Meadowlands YMCA can provide curriculum-based programs in which students can complete their school assignments, exercise, and take part in games and art activities all while maintaining the required social distancing space.In addition to the much-needed child care services, the meadowlands YMCA will also be distributing grab-and-go meal boxes every Tuesday and hosting blood drives with the American Red Cross."Our goal is to work with other agencies, our chambers, and our hospitals to ensure that our community comes out on the other side stronger and better," said Kisselback.For details on how to apply for their child care services and more information on their resources visit their website ----------