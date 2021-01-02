COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations over 100K for 31 straight days

In just the past three days alone, Dec 30 to Jan 1, hospitalizations have been at record highs with more than 125,000 current hospitalizations each day.
Governor Phil Murphy announced indoor sports in New Jersey can resume on Saturday without spectators. All interstate youth sports competitions remain prohibited, with the exception of college and pro sports.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday warned the process of distributing vaccines is "falling behind" in a statement blasting the plan for getting Americans vaccinated, as the critical vaccination roll out process lags. "That comprehensive vaccination plans have not been developed at the federal level and sent to the states as models is as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable," Romney, who represents Utah, said in a statement Friday.
The US topped 20 million total infections and inched closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths on the first day of 2021 -- reminders of a grim reality continuing into the new year. More people have died across the US than anywhere else: nearly 348,000 Americans since the pandemic's start. About another 115,000 could die over the next month, according to projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
On Friday, the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million, nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health officials say they are bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases with the New Year. More than 345,000 Americans died from COVID-19 last year.
New Jersey reported 5,541 new positive cases and 119 new confirmed deaths, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. The statewide daily positivity rate was 11.14%.
New York reported 166 deaths on Thursday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the state since May 12. The daily death count surpassed 100 for the first time since Spring on Dec. 14 and has remained over 100 almost every day since then, with the exception of one day. The news comes just a day after New York surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 deaths. Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated for the coronavirus in the state's hospitals dipped. Total hospitalizations dropped by 49 to 7,886. New York's daily positivity rate also dropped slightly from 7.76% the day before to 7.52%, as the state reported 16,497 new positive test results.
The physical impacts of COVID-19 are playing out in overcrowded hospitals across the United States, but there are growing concerns over the mental impacts of the virus. Research is uncovering cases of severe psychosis in coronavirus patients. A patient in Los Angeles undergoing care for COVID-19 also developed a severe mental disorder.
Despite warnings from public health officials to stay home on New Year's Eve, a number of public gatherings took place throughout Southern California, including another maskless event hosted by actor Kirk Cameron. In recent weeks, Cameron has openly defied COVID-19 mandates and hosted two caroling events in Thousand Oaks as the region deals with a surge in deaths and cases. Few, if any, could be seen wearing masks or distancing from each other at those events.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday revealed one resolution he has for the New Year and announced a Day of Remembrance for New Yorkers who lost their lives due to COVID. He said NYC's goal is to vaccinate 1 million people by the end of January.
"The most important New Year's resolution I could possibly offer you in the month of January 2021, we will vaccinate one million New Yorkers," de Blasio said. "This city can do it. The amazing health care professionals of this city are ready."
De Blasio also announced a Day of Remembrance to honor those who died from coronavirus. He declared Sunday, March 14, 2021, as the official date. March 14 is the day the first person died of coronavirus in the city.
A Wisconsin health system official said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee. Aurora Medical Center first reported on the spoiled doses on Saturday, and said they had been accidentally left out overnight by an employee at their facility in Grafton. In a statement late Wednesday, Aurora said the employee involved "today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration." Aurora's statement said they had fired the employee and referred the matter to authorities for further investigation. Their statement said nothing about a possible motive for the action, and health system officials didn't immediately respond to messages seeking more information.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but shut the door on President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote. The GOP leader made clear Wednesday he is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow Republican senators demanding action. Trump wants the recent $600 in aid increased threefold. But McConnell dismissed the idea of bigger "survival checks" approved by the House, saying the money would go to plenty of American households that just don't need it. McConnell's refusal to act means the additional relief Trump wanted is all but dead.
