Reopening New Jersey: Positive COVID-19 tests prompt all-remote learning in several schools

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A school district and an elementary school in New Jersey are switching to all-remote learning after positive COVID-19 test results.

All students attending Griebling Elementary School in Howell will be remote for the next three days as county health officials work on contact tracing.

It is not clear if the positive case is a student or a staff member.

And Frankford Township School District is switching to remote learning for two days after a student tested positive.

