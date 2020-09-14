Reopening New Jersey: Positive COVID-19 tests prompt all-remote learning in several schools

All students attending Griebling Elementary School in Howell will be remote for the next three days as county health officials work on contact tracing.
It is not clear if the positive case is a student or a staff member.
And Frankford Township School District is switching to remote learning for two days after a student tested positive.
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: