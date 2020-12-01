NYC health commissioner issues notice for at-risk residents, COVID cases surge

"I know that some people face a much greater risk for more serious illness from COVID-19," Dr. David Chokshi said. "This includes people who are older, who have a underlying health conditions. That's why today I'm issuing a Commissioners Notice that warns at-risk New Yorkers about the growth of COVID and urges appropriate precautions."
The notice comes as state and city authorities are working to try to keep hospital capacity under control as the coronavirus' positivity rate rises.
The positivity rate is 4.96% statewide. The positivity rate in New York City showed a spike on Tuesday from tests gathered over the Thanksgiving weekend. Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's due to having a lower sample size. He said not as many people got tested due to the holiday. Nevertheless, the daily positivity was 5.72% and the 7-day positivity rate was 4.14%.
According to the state, which uses different metrics, the city's 7-day average is at 3.1% positivity.
But as of now, city hospitals are not overwhelmed. ICUs are about two-thirds full.
All of the hospitals are prepared to take more patients if needed.
All hospitals have a three-month supply of PPE and more than enough ventilators.
Equipment, they say, is a non-issue at the moment.
State hospitalizations though top 3,500, a level not seen since May.
On Monday, Governor Cuomo outlined his winter plan in case of another surge. It includes managing hospital capacity, adding beds, and identifying retired staff who can come back to work.
He added that hospital systems will need to move patients around so no one building is overwhelmed.
Already in Erie County, elective surgeries are suspended, and that could expand elsewhere.
Parts of the state might eventually have to go back on Pause, otherwise known as a lockdown.
That winter plan also focuses on adding testing while keeping schools open.
Since we know the virus does not spread as easily in classrooms, the governor said the goal is to keep K-8 schools open.
The governor and Mayor Bill de Blasio are working together on this.
"It's a call to arms. We need to make sure we never end up in a situation like we did in the spring and so much of that depends on individual behavior and really respecting the fact that we have to avoid any kind of large indoor gatherings," the mayor said. "We have to ensure that people wear those masks, indoors and outdoors. These are the things that make a difference."
Repeatedly, the experts tell us the virus is really spreading in people's homes, and not as much at the gym, in restaurants, or salons, and that's because at least in public, people are wearing masks and keeping their distance.
NYC Health Commissioner's Notice
"New York City is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As such, additional actions are warranted to protect public health, moderate case growth and preserve hospital capacity.
"Effective immediately, the City's Health Commissioner is advising older adults and people with underlying health conditions who are at an increased risk of severe COVID-related illness to limit activities outside the home, except leaving home to travel to work or school, or for essential purposes including medical care, grocery shopping or pharmacy necessities. The advisory also applies to household members and caregivers of these individuals.
Underlying health conditions that increase your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include cancer, heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, obesity, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, smoking, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A full list of conditions that may increase the risk of severe illness can be found on the CDC website.
Those covered by this advisory should also wear a face covering at all times indoors and outdoors-including when around members of their own household who have known exposure to COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms of the virus, or frequently interact with the public.
"Additionally, to limit your interactions with other people as much as possible, individuals covered by the advisory are advised not to have guests in their homes except for necessary caregivers and to avoid travel within and outside of New York City.
"Individuals covered by the advisory must continue to practice routine and necessary precautions with heightened vigilance: maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other individuals at all times outside of the home; stay home if you are sick except for essential medical care, including testing for COVID-19; follow good hand hygiene, including washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; and frequently clean high touch areas.
Those covered by the advisory should continue to maintain routine medical care for any chronic or other health conditions, and obtain any necessary vaccinations, under the consultation of your healthcare provider.
"Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider. Those experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.
For more information and guidance visit nyc.gov/health/coronavirus."
