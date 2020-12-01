Coronavirus News: Southern District of New York suspends in-person proceedings

The federal court covers Manhattan, the Bronx, and several other New York counties.
Jury trials at the district's courthouses will be suspended. The buildings will remain open.
Meanwhile, civil proceedings will continue remotely.
The in-person pause will last until January 15.
No new grand juries will be selected until January 19, 2021. Sitting grand juries will continue operating during this period.
The Clerk's Offices in both Foley Square and White Plains will be open during normal business hours (8:30 AM until 4:00 PM). However, the public counters in the Clerk's Office will be staffed only from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
Please email Covid_response@nysd.uscourts.gov for all COVID-19 related questions or concerns.
You can also find information at http://www.nysd.uscourts.gov/covid-19-coronavirus.
