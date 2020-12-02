Mayor de Blasio to parents: Send kids to school or face all-remote switch

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is telling New York City parents that if their child doesn't show up to school next week, they'll be moved to remote-only learning.He says that too many students are "holding" seats by being signed up for in-person learning and then attending remotely at home."We need the kids in school or signed up for in-person learning, and any family that signed up for in-person learning and does not actually intend for their child to be in school, we respect that, we want you then to be placed into the all-remote education approach, so we can free up seats," Mayor de Blasio said.He said then they will know the actual number of students and amount of space they need to help in-person students go to school five days a week."Remember, we want to convert that now in as many schools as possible as quickly as possible to five days a week five days a week wherever possible, and as quickly as possible. Some schools that's going to take longer," the mayor said.Starting on Monday, K-5, Pre-K and 3-K, along with district 75 special needs programs will return for in-person learning.The mayor said that they are still waiting for many testing consent forms to be returned to the schools and that he hopes many children return with those consent forms on Monday."The school is going to reach out to the family and say, you got to rectify this right now or your child isn't able to attend school I won't be very straightforward about that," Mayor de Blasio said.Meantime, the positivity rate continues to climb in New York City. The daily positivity rate is 4.76% and the 7-day average is 4.80%.