New Yorkers opting for bicycles over subways, buses, DOT finds

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- More New Yorkers ditched subways and buses and opted for bikes than ever before due to the pandemic.

That's the newest data from the city Department of Transportation.

The DOT shows four East River bridges had a 21% increase of cyclists between July and October compared to the same period last year.

October saw the biggest gains in biking with a 30% increase.

