United Nations to meet to discuss worldwide COVID response, vaccine and economy

Now, after months of delay, the United Nations is meeting over the new two days to talk about how countries can work together.
Much of this session will happen virtually, with leaders from the UK, France, Germany, and Japan among the richest nations delivering speeches as they try to coordinate efforts to distribute a vaccine and rescue the global economy.
The United States will also participate, but unlike other rich nations, we are not sending our president, rather Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is slated to speak.
Meantime, New York City's Pandemic Response Lab can process between 15,000 and 20,000 COVID tests a day. Results are back within 24 to 48 hours.
That is crucial, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, as the city tries to convince families to send their kids back to school for in-person learning next week and opt-in for COVID testing.
K-3, Pre-K, elementary, and District 74 special education schools are set to reopen with middle and high remaining virtual.
The mayor said if students don't show up in-person and sign the COVID testing waiver, their in-person spot will be given away.
"I can safely say, we couldn't reopen schools without a facility like this. This Pandemic Response Lab gives us a guarantee that tens of thousands of tests can be done and processed every day," Mayor de Blasio said.
"We have the capacity to not just do weekly testing in the schools but also not take away from the important critical testing we have to do in the community," said Jeff Thamkittikasem, Mayor's Office of Operations.
