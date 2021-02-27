When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?

Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us below: What was that moment to you?
Your response could be featured in a future story
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question