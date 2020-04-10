coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Trace testing protocols announced for NYC public schools for 2020-21

By Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Test and trace protocols were announced for NYC public schools for 2020-2021 school year.

The announcement was made Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

"We are doing everything in our power to keep kids healthy while ensuring they are getting the education they deserve," Mayor de Blasio said. "These rigorous test and trace protocols will keep our students and staff safe as we start off this new school year."

The plan was developed in partnership with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Health + Hospitals and the NYC Test + Trace Corps in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In preparation for the start of the school year, the Department of Education is purchasing large orders of hygiene supplies on behalf of the schools.

These supplies include facials coverings for students, teachers and staff; disinfectant, hand sanitizer and electrostatic sprayers.

School leadership and facilities staff in every school are reviewing school space and making necessary repairs and adjustments to ensure safe conditions for in-person student learning this fall.

"New Yorkers did the incredibly difficult work reducing the risk posed by COVID-19, and as a result we're in a better position than any other city in the country to safely resume in-person education under the current conditions and with clear, consistent health protocols," Carranza said.

All staff members will be asked to take a COVID-19 test in the days before the first day of school.

School staff will have priority access for testing at 34 city-run testing locations, with tests provided free of charge and with expedited results. This testing is also available for families citywide.

When school buildings reopen, all schools will be required take several precautions in order to prevent, identify, and address the spread of COVID-19.

This will include, an isolation room for students with symptoms, physical distancing and facial coverings, cleaning throughout the day and night and clear communication with families and school community.

If a student or teacher is feeling sick, they are required to stay home and, if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19, are asked to get tested.

If a student begins experiencing symptoms in school, they will be isolated and monitored by a dedicated staff member until they are picked up by their parents.

Staff members who become symptomatic at school are asked to immediately leave the building.

