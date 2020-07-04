coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Big drop in new COVID cases in NY day after state tops 900

By Jeremy Murn
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New COVID-19 cases in New York dropped by nearly 200 one day after the state eclipsed 900 new cases for the first time in three weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

It's a welcome development as New York's day-to-day cases have been steadily increasing since dipping to 391 on June 29.

New positive cases by day:
June 29 - 391
June 30 - 524
July 1 - 625
July 2 - 875
July 3 - 918
July 4 - 726

While day-to-day changes in the number of confirmed cases isn't the only indicator officials are keeping their eyes on, it is still a factor they are watching closely as coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states.

"Our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance," Cuomo said in a statement.

EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic affecting the country.



Friday's 726 positive results were just 1.16% of the 62,403 tests conducted.

The state has seen a total of 396,598 positive cases throughout the pandemic.

Total hospitalizations and new admissions both dropped.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care increased slightly, but the number of ICU patients on breathing machines went down.

Cuomo also announced 11 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 24,896.

On Friday, Cuomo announced that New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections, the first time more than 900 new infections had been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
9/11 Memorial in NYC reopens on 4th of July
NYC beachgoers expected to wear face masks during holiday weekend
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hoboken sees spike in COVID-19 cases; patients traveled to hot spots
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
9/11 Memorial in NYC reopens on 4th of July
NYC beachgoers expected to wear face masks during holiday weekend
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
14 injured in massive building fire in Bronx
Show More
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
At Mount Rushmore, Trump announces plans for vast statue park
More TOP STORIES News